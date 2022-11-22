Aurora Mobile (JG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.75. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

