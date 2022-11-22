Audius Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. Audius has a total market capitalization of $131.97 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

