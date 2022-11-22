ATOMVEST Ltd Invests $18.07 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 883,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,074,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 14.7% of ATOMVEST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

UBER traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 422,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,070,644. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.