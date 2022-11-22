Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Price Performance

Shares of ATTO opened at $7.00 on Friday. Atento has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

Atento Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.