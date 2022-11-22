Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of ATTO opened at $7.00 on Friday. Atento has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25.
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
