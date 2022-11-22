Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.22 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Asure Software Stock Performance
ASUR stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of Asure Software
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
