Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.22 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

About Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

