AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.40) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

