ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.
