ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Tops $44.77 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. ASD has a market capitalization of $44.77 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,888.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00021344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00229836 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06763669 USD and is up 20.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,371,058.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

