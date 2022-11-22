Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORTGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Artivion Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $510.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,219,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.