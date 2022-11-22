Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 77,485 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,485 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.78% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $604,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $169.47. 18,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

