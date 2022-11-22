Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 511,443 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 511,443 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Danaher worth $515,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Danaher by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 102,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Danaher by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.