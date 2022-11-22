Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 12,827 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $264,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.58. 7,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,237. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

