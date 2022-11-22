Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.68% of MSCI worth $225,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.57. 4,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,184. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $657.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

