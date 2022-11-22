Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $297.87 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,247,340 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.00% of Imperial Oil worth $297,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 24,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,448. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

