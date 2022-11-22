Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $238.29 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.12% of Zscaler worth $238,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 95.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zscaler by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 179.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.87.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. 23,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average is $155.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $373.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

