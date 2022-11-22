Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,762,690 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $395,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,762. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $177.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

