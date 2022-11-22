Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 1,389,718 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $718,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 194,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

