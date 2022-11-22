Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $331,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. SouthState Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $76.01. 412,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,460,556. The company has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $140.70.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.