Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 801,320 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 801,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.