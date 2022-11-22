Ark Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $37.77 million and $3.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00025422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005911 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005620 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,653,666 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

