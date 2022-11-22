Ark (ARK) Market Cap Achieves $39.23 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $39.23 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005944 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005513 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,667,778 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

