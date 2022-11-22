Ardor Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $70.06 million and $2.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00075772 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00057406 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009884 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022884 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005409 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000267 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.