API3 (API3) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.75 Million

API3 (API3) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $86.75 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00008633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

