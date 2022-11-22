Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,000 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Workday makes up approximately 11.1% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Workday by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.53 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $286.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.48.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.