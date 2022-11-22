Analyzing Franklin Street Properties (FSP) & The Competition

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Franklin Street Properties to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Street Properties Competitors 2101 11619 13193 294 2.43

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 128.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

86.0% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties’ peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $209.36 million $92.72 million 3.71 Franklin Street Properties Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 17.71

Franklin Street Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 49.20% 10.72% 6.24% Franklin Street Properties Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Summary

Franklin Street Properties peers beat Franklin Street Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

