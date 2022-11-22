Analyzing Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90% CBAK Energy Technology 4.56% 1.26% 0.65%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $4.52 million 1.73 -$4.72 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 1.96 $61.49 million $0.11 10.55

This table compares Expion360 and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Expion360 and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Expion360 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

