Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT at $37.78

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,006,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,178,486. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

