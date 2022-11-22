Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Price Target at $18.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.