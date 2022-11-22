Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $75.43

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.