Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $75.43

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.13.
OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ OMCL opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
