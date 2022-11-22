Analysts Set Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) PT at $415.67

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DETNF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Aker BP ASA from 475.00 to 465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Aker BP ASA from 350.00 to 345.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

