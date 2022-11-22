Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 21st (1COV, AAD, AAPL, ADS, ASC, BAS, BNTX, BP.B, CBK, DGE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 21st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €170.00 ($173.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €137.00 ($139.80) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 850 ($10.05) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $148.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 690 ($8.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.50 ($9.69) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was given a $130.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 700 ($8.28) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €96.00 ($97.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €215.00 ($219.39) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

