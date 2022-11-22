Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

ADI stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.54. 47,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.90. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.70.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 82,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

