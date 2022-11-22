Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $7.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.82. 72,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.90. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,457,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after purchasing an additional 218,232 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 463,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

