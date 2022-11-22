Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average is $154.90. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after purchasing an additional 218,232 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 56,936.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.