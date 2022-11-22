Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,313 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $47,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $7.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.