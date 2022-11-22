Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,587,525 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Amphenol worth $231,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 864,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $52,751,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

