Amgen Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00007099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $111.19 million and $22,873.17 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11930578 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,976.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.