Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $285.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,708. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.10.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.