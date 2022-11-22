AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after acquiring an additional 585,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.