Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $185.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,412 shares of company stock worth $7,914,139. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 66,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 74,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $4,690,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

