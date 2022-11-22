Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

