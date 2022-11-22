ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
ALS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About ALS
Read More
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.