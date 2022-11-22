Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Position Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 2.68% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINE. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $803,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINE. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at $267,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,600 shares of company stock worth $494,426. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

