Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 393,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,253,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

