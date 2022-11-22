Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.31. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,570. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

