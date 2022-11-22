Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.31. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,570. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.