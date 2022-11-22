Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $120.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a PE ratio of 192.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

