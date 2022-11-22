Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $120.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.20.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a PE ratio of 192.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
