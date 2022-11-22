Algorand Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $164.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00074959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022877 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,332,921,193 coins and its circulating supply is 7,110,574,767 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

