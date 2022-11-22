Aleph Zero Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00005178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $152.19 million and $3.51 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 185,976,526 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

