Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $32.95 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

