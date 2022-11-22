Albemarle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 4,769 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,385 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.08. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

